The Neshannock Township supervisors last week took the first step toward borrowing $6 million for Pearson Park, Hess Ice Rink and road improvements.
The supervisors on Wednesday hired investment banker Alisha Henry of PNC Capital Markets LLC and bond counsel Attorney Anthony Ditka to lay groundwork for obtaining a new, 30-year general obligation bond. The new borrowing also will pay off the township’s 2015 bond which pays off the municipal building.
Both Henry and Ditka commended the township on its excellent bond rating and said due to the low interest rates this is a good time to borrow money.
Next month the supervisors expect to adopt an ordinance authorizing the bond sale. They anticipate receiving the funds by October or November.
Supervisor Leslie Bucci said part of the bond funds will be used for improvements to Pearson Park. Other funds will pay for the Hess Ice Rink expansion project, to pay for a new traffic signal to be placed at Oakwood Way and Route 18/Wilmington Road and for road and storm sewer work.
The township received a $150,000 grant from the Department of Community and Natural Resources grant for Pearson Park and the ballfields. The supervisors plan to spend about $600,000 for the park and expect to spend about $1 million to improve the ballfields. They also must match the grant.
Bucci noted that the supervisors enacted a recreation tax two years ago to help to pay for park improvements. The township also will fund recreational projects through the general fund budget, she said. Part of the bond funds, she said, will be used as a local match for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Natural Resources grant for Pearson Park
The grant will be used to demolish a restroom near the lower ballfields, making it more handicapped accessible, to construct Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walkways through the park, improve the playground flooring which is breaking down, for gazebo improvements and signs directing park patrons to the handicapped-accessible restrooms.
The supervisors also approved the land development plan for the Hess Ice Rink. They include changes to the building, parking lot, construction drawings and stormwater compliance.
The supervisors also:
•Agreed to pay Giordano Construction $93,123 for the Hess Ice Rink expansion project.
•Approved a stormwater management agreement with IBEW Training Facility on Wilmington Road.
•Approved a sewage maintenance agreement with Samuel and Mary Marcotullio on Fairfield Avenue.
•Approved a planning module for a small flow treatment facility with Samuel and Mary Marcotullio of Fairfield Avenue.
•Approved a contract with Gateway Engineering to do engineering for specific projects as requested by the township.
•Hired John Meyers as a temporary seasonal employee for $7.25 per hour. He will be trained as a Zamboni driver.
•Approved a lot consolidation request by Randall and Janis Sumner to consolidate two lots on Wilmington Road for tax purposes.
•Approved a fireworks permit for the Neshannock Touchdown Club for all home games at Neshannock School District. Fireworks will be provided by Pyrotecnico.
