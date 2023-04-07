On Easter, Zoe Dayton can count on waking to a chocolate bunny and stuffed animal.
The 11-year-old made sure less fortunate children will do the same.
Zoe was among 60 Neshannock Girl Scouts who recently packed donated candy, coloring books and toys into Easter baskets for the children at the 38-bed Arise shelter. Formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Arise is a nonprofit that serves those left homeless after fleeing abuse.
“It makes me happy and joyous to help kids who never get to experience things like this,” Zoe said
Kristen Brommer, the residential service coordinator for Arise, is grateful.
“I was shocked,” Brommer said about the goodies spread on tables at Neshannock Memorial Elementary School for making the baskets.
She plans to give the baskets to parents at the shelter the night before so they can hide them. Arise also plans to host an Easter egg hunt.
Jenn Dayton, the service unit manager for the scouts in Neshannock and Zoe’s mother, initially expected the girls to make about 10 baskets. It turned out to be 60.
“The outpouring has been tremendous,” Dayton said. “So many kid got donations from parents, families, teachers and the New Wilmington Girl Scout Service Unit.”
Kim Settle, a service specialist with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, and co-worker Chris Perrino, the assistant IT coordinator, asked the scouts to take on the unofficial project.
“We have families there (at the shelter) who don’t have the means for Easter baskets,” Settle said. “Everybody coming together like this is really amazing. It came together perfectly,” Perrino added.
LCCAP, a New Castle nonprofit that provides social services, worked with the scouts on a pet food drive at Christmas for the Lawrence County Humane Society and New Leash on Life in Struthers. During the drive, the scouts met Settle’s 8-year-old St. Bernard. Fredo returned to see the girls when they packed their baskets.
Cadet Scout Sophia Villarruel donated Easter eggs, marshmallow chocolates and bubbles for baskets.
“It makes me feel really happy to help kids who don’t have a lot,” the 11-year-old said.
