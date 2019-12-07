Neshannock schools set pace for 2020

David Antuono has been reelected as president of the Neshannock Township School Board.
At its reorganizational meeting on Monday, Karen Houk was elected to serve as vice president and Samuel Fiorante is treasurer.
Other board members are Matt Allison, Kelly Corey, Mark Hasson, Michael Kalpich, Autumn Schachern and Michael Vatter.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in 2020 in the Large Group Instruction room at the high school. Workshop sessions will be at 7 p.m. on the Monday prior to the second Thursday except in January, April and September when both meetings will be on the second Thursday and workshops will begin at 6 p.m. The reorganizational meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020. The board meeting will be on Dec. 10.
At its regular meeting on Thursday, the board approved a resolution not to raise taxes above the 3.2 percent index set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
In explaining the resolution to board members, business manager Justin DiMuccio said this does not mean that there will be a tax increase, “But if there is one, we will not exceed this index,” he said.
If a greater amount of revenue is needed by the district, he said, a preliminary budget must be prepared by January 2020 and the request for additional funds may have to appear on ballot in the spring to allow voters to have a say.
DiMuccio added that the district may not raise taxes at all for the coming school year, but must remain within the index if it does. All districts pass a similar resolution at this time of the year, he said.
The board also:
•Named Antuono to serve as Pennsylvania School Board Association legislative counsel representative through December 2020, and named Houk to serve as the district’s representative on the Lawrence Country Career and Technical Center Board and Fiorante to serve as alternate. Both appointments are for 2020 and 2021.
•Hired Amy Nixon as a long-term substitute emotional support aide for the second semester.
•Added to the substitute lists custodian Justin Senke, paraprofessionals Julie Cunningham and Alexandra Morrone and secretary Julie Cunningham.
•Contracted with Adult Literacy Lawrence County to provide child accounting services from Nov. 6 through Nov. 30, 2021.
•Approved an unpaid leave of absence for a staff member for the second semester and approved a paid leave of absence under the Family and Medical Leave act for another employee from April 15 to May 22, 2020.
•Approved a Geneva College student in the Master of Arts in counseling program to serve an internship in the district in the spring semester.
•Agreed to join a class action lawsuit against Juul, manufacturer of electronic vaping devices. School board solicitor Michael Bonner’s law firm is partnering with a Philadelphia law firm that is identifying clients who may be interested in joining a multi-district litigation class action lawsuit.
•Will seek a $35,000 PaSmart Grant for computer science and STEM education.
