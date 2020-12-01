The Neshannock Area School District earned a perfect grade and now can call themselves best in Lawrence County.
Citing an A+ score for its teachers, Neshannock earned top honors in a new ranking of Pennsylvania school districts by Niche.com, a national ranking and review website that graded schools' safety, sports, diversity and academics. Neshannock was slotted as the 113th-best district in the state out of 494 total in the recently announced Best of 2021 School Districts report.
Niche ranks school districts based on an analysis of statistics, reviews and data from the U.S. Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. Ranking factors include test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and other factors.
"It is a great honor to be recognized for excellence," superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said. "The credit goes to the students and families, who work hard and take their learning experience seriously along with the teachers and staff who consistently help students to grow academically."
Meehan added that Neshannock has a long-standing tradition of academic excellence.
"This tradition of excellence is validated through alumni accomplishments over the past 60 years," he said.
Wilmington was ranked second in the county (185th in the state), followed by Shenango (190), Union (205th), Mohawk (209th), Ellwood City (238), Laurel and New Castle, respectively. Laurel (B-) and New Castle (C+) weren't ranked but received letter grades.
From the rankings:
•Neshannock's lowest score was a C- for diversity.
•Shenango's highest score with an A- for both teachers and administration, and its lowest score with a C for diversity.
•Wilmington's highest score was an A for health and safety. It's lowest was a C for diversity.
•Union's scored an A- for health and safety with a low score of C for sports.
•Mohawk earned an A for health and safety with a low score of C for diversity.
•Ellwood City was given an A- for both teachers and health and safety. It's lowest score a C+ for sports and diversity.
•Laurel earned an A for health and safety. It was given a C- for diversity.
•New Castle was given an A for both diversity and sports, but a C for academics.
