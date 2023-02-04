The Neshannock Township School District will work on various facility projects during the summer.
These include:
•Putting fencing around play areas
•Installing external protective doors with viewing panes that cannot be barred
•Implementing a bus driver communication radio system that connects with school administration and law enforcement
•Adding additional security cameras and related software to address any blind spots
•Implementing an ID management system for visitors.
