The Neshannock School Board during its Monday meeting:
•Accepted resignations from Spanish teacher Lori DeRose, effective June 8; bus driver Shane Staransky, effective April 21 and bus driver/mechanic William Daughtry, effective April 28.
•Awarded a $26,000 contract to Westpaw Fencing of Ellwood City for enclosing the playground at Neshannock Memorial Elementary School.
•Agreed to purchase a combi oven from Trimark SS Kemp for $44,500. The commercial kitchen appliance can steam, poach, cook, braise and roast.
•Approved a job description for a school psychology intern, so the district can hire a graduate student at $20,000 for 2023-24 school year. A grant from the state Department of Education would cover the cost.
•Added to the substitute teacher list Lindsey Doutt for early childhood and elementary, Breanna Bono for elementary and Christina McCaskey, Intermediate Unit IV.
•Added to the non-professional substitute list Alicia Hoxworth as a bus driver.
•Approved student field trips for Brenda DeVincentis and students on March 29 to volunteer during Rotary Interact Day at the City Rescue Mission, New Castle; Matthew DeLorenzo and students to Model UN Conference at Westminster College on April 13; Luca Passarelli and art students for the Glass Bubble Project in Cleveland on April 14; Nancy Blank and students in AP biology lab to Pittsburgh Zoo on April 26; Staci Norris, Heather Harcar, Amy Allshouse, Jamie McFerren and students for Special Olympics at Shenango High School on May 26; and Jenny Flannery and high school seniors to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 2.
•Approved an overnight trip for student Lena Grossman to attend the Pennsylvania National History Day competition at the University of Scranton from April 21-23.
•Agreed to extend the agreement with Seton Hill University for offering courses for the high school dual credit program for the 2023-24 school year.
•Approved professional development for Cynthia Welker, who will participate in “Teaching Financial Literacy from People Who Live It” with the Intermediate Unit on April 19. The school district will have to pay $100 for a substitute. Also, Harcar, who will participate in IEP Writer Spring Focus with the Intermediate Unit on May 4. The school district will pay $25 for mileage and Morgan Siebka-Witmer, who will participate in “Human Dimensions of Wildlife Conference and Training” during the Pathways Conference in Fort Collins, Colorado. Slippery Rock University is covering all costs for Siebka-Witmer. Neshannock will pay $300 for substitutes.
•Granted permission for the Spring Soccer League to use the Neshannock Junior/Senior High School varsity soccer field; the use of a classroom at the elementary school for a 5 to 6:30 p.m. preschool art show on April 20; the use of gymnasiums for a science fair for students in fifth through eighth grades from 3 to 6 p.m. April 16 and 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18 and 19; use of the memorial school multi-purpose room, cafeteria and lobby for a cheer mini-camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grade; use of an elementary classroom, student activity room and cafeteria from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 12-15 and 19-22 for a math program for students in fourth through sixth grades; and the use of a tent, table and four chairs at the football stadium for the Class of 1973’s 50th reunion on Oct. 6.
