The Neshannock School Board during a recent meeting increased breakfast and lunch prices by 25 cents for 2023-24.
The prices will include $1.25 for breakfast, $2.50 for elementary school lunch and $2.75 for junior/senior high lunch.
The action may be moot.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering making breakfast and lunch free for the state’s 1.74 million public school students in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed state budget.
“I think it will pass,” Neshannock School District Business Manager Justin DiMuccio said Tuesday.
Democrats proposed covering the cost of two meals each school day, requesting $275 million from the state budget. Free meals became the norm during the pandemic, but the federal benefit ended during the 2022-23 school year.
However, a family of four with a household income below $36,075 still qualifies for free lunches. Those below $51,338 in income qualify for reduced-price lunches.
In April, the company that operates Neshannock’s food service asked the school board to consider a 50-cent increase for student breakfasts and lunches. The Nutrition Group in Irwin also asked the board to consider increasing starting pay for cafeteria workers to $11 an hour — a $1 increase.
Neshannock last raised it lunch prices 11 years ago. In 2012, the cost went from $1.70 to $2.25 for elementary school lunches and $1.80 to $2.50 for the high school.
The breakfast price has been $1 since at least 2010.
DiMuccio said the school district tends to lose money on its food service because it receives a lower reimbursement from the state due to its lower number of free- and reduced-price lunches.
