Neshannock Township is developing its own identity in 2020.
Township supervisors are asking residents and businesses located in the township’s 16105 zip code to include “Neshannock Township” and not “New Castle” in their return mail addresses.
Moving towards that step, the township supervisors, in their final meeting of 2019, adopted a Truth in Advertising ordinance which identifies Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania 16105 as the municipality’s address. They ask others to follow suit.
“We can’t force anyone to change their address,” said supervisor Leslie Bucci. “Mail addressed to ‘New Castle, Pa. 16105’ will continue to come to their homes or businesses, but we have a post office, located within the township in the 16105 zip code and we ask that people begin to use it.”
Bucci said she has changed her home return address to Neshannock Township and has had no problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.