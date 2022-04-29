The Neshannock Township School District is ranked the best in Lawrence County.
It’s also placed among the best in the state, according to a nationwide 2022 Best High Schools list by U.S. News & World Report earlier this week.
Neshannock was ranked 92nd out of 718 high schools in Pennsylvania, the top rank among Lawrence County schools.
“We are incredibly proud to be among the top 15 percent in the state and within the top four percent in the nation,” Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said.
“This achievement is the result of continuous hard work, teamwork, and commitment to excellence among all NTSD stakeholders — administration, faculty, staff, students and parents.”
The rankings included data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia, including traditional high schools, as well as charter schools, magnet schools, and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.
“Coming in at No. 1, Neshannock Junior-Senior High School continues to be the top-ranked high school in Lawrence County and among the top 100 high schools in Pennsylvania,” Meehan said.
Schools were ranked on a basis of students taking at least on Accelerated Placement exam, students passing at least one AP exam, graduation rate and proficiency in math, reading and science.
Other schools ranked in the county were Shenango (121), Union (182), Wilmington (201), Laurel (234), Mohawk (252), Ellwood City (387) and New Castle (476).
