Neshannock School District property owners may see a roughly three-percent increase in real estate taxes for the school’s $22.3 million 2023-2024 budget.
For a property assessed at $179,000, school taxes will increase by $158 for a total of $3,325 for the year, said Justin DiMuccio, business manager for Neshannock schools.
The average Neshannock property is assessed at $179,000, DiMuccio said.
Lawrence County Chief Assessor JR Hardester said the assessed value is equal to the 2003 market value of a property, the last year an assessment was conducted.
The school board will introduce the proposed budget during its 7 p.m. Thursday monthly meeting.
DiMuccio noted as of right now, this is a proposed tax increase.
“Costs are always going up,” said school board Vice President Michael Vatter. “In Neshannock, we always unfortunately have to rely on the local taxes opposed to relying on state or federal funding as costs continue to increase.”
Over the last 10 years, the total state and federal subsidies have increased by $746,000 while expenses during that same period have increased by $5.7 million, DiMuccio said.
Costs for salaries, employee benefits, supplies, technology and safety have increased.
“The costs of operating a school have gone up tremendously the last few years,” he said.
Because of Neshannock’s demographics, it doesn’t qualify for government funding poorer school districts receive.
“The equation the state uses is designed (so) if the property owners can foot the bill, they do,” DiMuccio said.
For instance, for the 2022-23 budget, Neshannock received a subsidy of $3.5 million compared to Union Township, $5.2 million; Wilmington, $6 million; Shenango, $7.7 million; Mohawk, $10.7 million; Ellwood City, $12.2 million and New Castle, $28 million.
The school district covers 100 percent of its employee health insurance premiums, which are expected to increase by one percent for 2023-24.
The school district’s monthly costs will be $713 for an individual, $1,463 for a parent and children; $1,634 for an employee and spouse, and $1,884 for a family.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board will be asked to authorize borrowing up to $10 million for about $6 million needed to replace the roof on the elementary school, build a 2,400-square-foot garage, add a restroom at the athletic fields, replace the football stadium lights and repave the campus.
Replacing the 115,000-square-foot roof on the elementary school, which is the size of 2 ½ football fields, is expected to cost $4 million.
Sewage lines will be installed for building a $200,000 restroom at the football stadium, which has a restroom in the press box.
Portable toilets are used during football games.
The board in April awarded a $358,000 contract to Musco Sports Lighting to replace the football stadium lights.
The new garage will likely be built this summer.
