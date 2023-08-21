Neshannock crews will undertake several road paving projects and other work this week on township roads.
The work schedule is:
•Drainage improvements on Club and Alyssa drives, Tuesday
•Milling and prep work on Arrowhead Court and Long Branch Drive, Wednesday
•Milling and prep work on Sequoia Drive Seneca Court and Moccasin Trail, Thursday
•Milling and prep work on Eleanor Drive, and paving on Arrowhead, Long Branch and Sequoia, Friday.
All work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic will be maintained, but minor delays are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.