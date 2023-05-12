The Neshannock Township supervisors say they have done everything possible to require protections for the neighbors when a new Dollar General is built.
The supervisors at their regular meeting Wednesday approved a land development plan for a Dollar General Market store on Wilmington Road at the northwest corner of Mission Meade Drive. Their approval of the plans came with conditions not required by the zoning ordinance, but are changes the engineer agreed the company could likely meet.
Those conditions, approved to appease objecting neighbors who live in a residential area surrounding the proposed store, are:
•Modifications of the facade of the building with brick in the front and on the Mission Meade side of the building;
•Increasing a planned fence row to eight feet tall on the Mission Meade Drive side of the building. The plans initially were for six feet tall;
•And install proper screening around the dumpster area of the building.
Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci said Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying of Lebanon, which is designing the building for the developer, is planning to send new drawings to be recorded, based on that approval.
Dollar General is planning to build a 12,480-square-foot building at the northwest corner of Wilmington Road at Mission Meade Drive, the largest of its kind in Lawrence County so far. Branded as a Dollar General Market, the store will sell the usual sundries, housewares and home decor but also will sell fresh food and groceries.
Dollar General is planning to purchase a 1.7-acre lot from the property’s current owners, Gregory E. and Alicia Measel and raze a house that sits on it.
Residents who attended the supervisors meeting continued to voice their objections to the potential of increased traffic the store will bring, along with buffer zones, the building’s appearance, trucks pulling into the store lot and the number of parking spaces needed.
Those matters have been bones of contention since the plans were introduced to the Lawrence County and township planning commissions.
The township zoning hearing board in March granted a variance to the company to reduce the required number of parking spaces for the building under the zoning ordinance from 63 to 50. The residents had 30 days to file an appeal to that decision in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, but Bucci pointed out Wednesday no one filed any objections in court.
Bucci, Joseph Gierlach and Steve Demofonte all voted in favor of the land development and the attached conditions.
Solicitor Louis Perrotta, upon hearing the objections from the residents, commented when a for-sale sign is posted on a property, anybody could purchase it. That lot has been zoned for a commercial business as retail since 2010, and it is one of the last parcels on Wilmington Road that has not been developed, he said.
“Pursuant to the law, we’ve asked that all the requirements be met,” he said, and the supervisors asked even more things of the developer. “We don’t have a legal basis to deny their request.
“The traffic on Wilmington Road isn’t going to get any better any time soon,” Perrotta continued.
The township “had to fight tooth and nail to get the (recently installed) traffic light on Wilmington Road (at Oakwood Way),” he said.
“The more we grow as a township, the more we’re going to be faced with these issues,” Perrotta commented. “It’s not country and rural. We live in one of the premier townships in Lawrence County.”
Mike Lusiatis, an engineer for Steckman Engineering, said the plans are to close the Dollar General store at Wilmington Road and Hazelcroft Avenue in the township when the new store is built.
Tom Navarra, a township resident of Oak Tree Drive, objected to the proposed store being built as a metal pole building.
Bucci said that the township is currently working on an overlay of Route 18 in the zoning ordinance and is addressing those types of buildings, but those changes are not in place and do not apply to the Dollar General development.
