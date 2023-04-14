A Neshannock Township man has been arrested on 50 child pornography charges.
State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed the charges against Robert Anthony Rich, 72, of Neshannock Trails Drive on Thursday after receiving information from Internet Crimes Against Children that he reportedly had child pornography videos and images uploaded onto his computer server. He also is charged with one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a criminal complaint, the North West Computer Crimes Task Force received the tip about the images that was initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The state police subpoenaed Comcast Cable Communications and obtained Rich’s name as the subscriber and billing information.
The court document notes the North West Computer Crimes Task Force received more than 20 cyber tips from Microsoft Bing about the images.
The police obtained a search warrant for the address and interviewed Rich, and learned his laptop computer contained 50 uploaded videos and photos of child pornography, the complaint states.
Rich was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Rick Russo and was freed on a $30,000 unsecured bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
