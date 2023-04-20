Neshannock School Board during its Monday meeting learned it will cost about $6 million to replace the roof on the elementary school, build a 2,400-square-foot garage, add a restroom at the athletic fields and repave the campus.
The district plans to borrow the money for the projects.
Ron Rizzo, principal for R.A.R. Engineering Group in New Castle, said it’s too late to replace the roof this summer as originally planned. It will cost about $4 million to replace the 115,000-square-foot roof, which is the size of 2 ½ football fields.
“We came to the table too late and should’ve started in the fall,” Rizzo told the board.
He recommended that Garland Roof Manufacturing, a top-of-the-line employee-owned company, make the roof, which will have a 32-year warranty. The school district can then look for a contractor to install it.
“We anticipate there are four bidders in the area (who are qualified to install the roof),” Rizzo said. He would like bids due in October and awarded in November so they can begin the work next spring and complete it in August 2024.
“We will do the little that we can without disturbing students and then in the summer really hit it hard,” Rizzo said.
In the meantime, temporary repairs can be made where the roof is leaking and blistering.
If put out for bid soon, paving will be done in two ways this summer. It will be heavy duty where the buses travel and lighter duty for parking lots for cars. This also will involve fixing drainage issues.
Sewage lines will be installed for building a $200,000 restroom. The stadium has a restroom in the press box. Portable toilets are used during football games.
The new garage will likely be built this summer and the football stadium lights will be replaced too. The board on Monday awarded a $358,000 contract to Musco Sports Lighting.
