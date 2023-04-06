The 110 kindergarten students at Neshannock Memorial Elementary School recently participated in the annual Spring Spectacular bonnet parade and Easter egg hunt.
With the help of their families, students created beautiful spring bonnets and hats for the parade,” said kindergarten teacher Jenny Flannery.
“I just love how it kicks off the spring season and the kids are truly so excited about it,” added kindergarten teacher Leanne Memo.
When Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan took over the helm in 2014, he approached teachers about the idea.
“I believe it is important that we provide opportunities for students to have exposure to activities and events that are focused on various seasons and holidays,” Meehan said. “Seasons are part of the early childhood curriculum. The bonnet parade captures the essence of spring and the traditions that come with this special time of year.”
Meehan noted that parents, grandparents and families are an integral part of the event. They help students decorate the bonnets, which are provided by the school.
On the day of the event, the families are proud to see their little ones with their peers engaged in a fun activity,” he said. “Throughout the year we try hard to involve the families and community in our schools.”
Led by the Neshannock High School Marching Band, the kindergartners wore the bonnets as they walked from their school to the football field at Bob Bleggi Stadium. About 200 family members greeted them.
The students then had an Easter egg hunt on the football field; there were 700 plastic eggs filled with trinkets, Memo said. Students also had visits from Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, played by math remediation teacher Kathy Kalpich and senior Ashlyn Hayes, respectively, and a spring chick and duckling played by seniors Dani Memo and Brianna Mastropietro, respectively.
Student emcees Ella Kosior and Ronalyn Slagle kept the egg hunt going.
Other kindergarten teachers included Jenny Cameron, Lisa Moody, Danielle Norge and Desirea Watterson.
“We are grateful to everyone who worked together to make this happen for our students,” Flannery said. “It was absolutely wonderful to watch our kindergarteners and listen to their squeals of joy.”
Meehan, who since April 2022 has also been the superintendent for Wilmington Area School District, asked elementary principal Ali Ciavarino to see what she thought of doing a bonnet parade.
“She loved the idea,” Meehan said. “With very little time to prepare, they were able to get the Greyhound Band to participate and got the bonnets made and enjoyed their first bonnet parade and egg hunt.”
