A 67-year old Neshannock Township jogger was struck by a vehicle and killed early Friday on Wilmington Road.
Neshannock Township police are withholding the name of the deceased man, pending personal contact with his family, according to police Chief John Rand.
The police were called around 5 a.m. to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbit Roads, where other emergency responders and bystanders were tending to the man on the ground. He was transported to Saint Elizabeth’s Youngstown hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the Ford Taurus that struck him was Zachary Patrick of Cochran Drive, Neshannock Township, according to police.
Police reported the male was jogging on Wilmington Road and Patrick was driving northbound and struck him, then his car went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and stopped against a block wall. The hydrant did not leak any water on the road.
The highway was closed down for about three hours after the accident occurred.
The state police accident reconstruction team and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
The winds were gusting, roads were slippery and icy and the temperatures were in the single digits then and throughout the early morning. Rand said the accident occurred just before rain was changing to snow and, within minutes of the arrival of police, the precipitation turned to a white out.
Police said charges are pending against the driver.
Further updates with the victims name will be provided later.
