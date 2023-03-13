Neshannock School Board during its Thursday meeting contracted with an engineer to make roughly $5 million in campus improvements, including resolving an underground water issue.
Other improvements include building a 2,400-square-foot garage, replacing the roof on the elementary school, adding a restroom and replacing lights at Bob Bleggi Stadium and repaving the campus.
The district plans to borrow the money for the projects, said district business manager Justin DiMuccio.
Before proceeding, however, the water issue needs addressed, Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said Friday.
”We’ve dealt with this over the years,” Meehan said about what appears to be a wetland issue. “We absolutely have to address what’s going on underground.”
The water is not getting into buildings, but has been a problem in the area of the stadium and bus garage, Meehan said.
District officials would like to repave the campus, but will have RAR Engineering Group of New Castle explore the water issue before doing so, he said.
”We absolutely have to address what’s going on under the ground,” Meehan said. “This is in the infancy stage, correcting what’s underneath there to make sure we don’t disturb wetlands. The problem is growing.”
DiMuccio said the elementary school roof and stadium lights are nearing the end of their useful life.
As for the new storage building, most of the maintenance equipment is stored in a facility close to classrooms.
”We want to get that out of this building for safety reasons,” DiMuccio said.
The stadium has a restroom in the press box.
Portable toilets are used during football games, which is why a restroom is needed. Meehan said no decision has been made about adding a concession stand to the new restroom.
School officials hope to complete the projects prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“The school has aged, the property has aged and you have to replace things,” Meehan said. “It will be easy to just do paving, but we can’t. In three years, we will have massive holes and all this water. It’s certainly something that needs to be fixed and addressed.”
In other business, the board:
•Accepted a resignation from paraprofessional Rosemarie Montini effective March 3.
•Added Barbara McVicker to the substitute teacher list for Italian.
•Approved volunteer coaches Nancy Blank for junior high track and Morgan Siebka-Witmer for varsity track.
•Approved professional development requests for Mary Fleming to attend a culinary arts workshop in Punxsutawney on March 13 and Meehan to participate in the state Association of Pupil Administration meeting in Lancaster on April 12 and 13
•Approved trips for Sarah Wells to take students to the Pennsylvania Technology Student Association State Conference in Seven Springs from April 19-21; Darci Wise to take students to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Regional Choir at Pine Richland School District on Feb. 23 and 24; Kim Heim and Jeanne Pursel to take students to the Air Force Band Concert at New Castle High School on March 8; Heim to take band students to PMEA Regional I Band at Butler Intermediate High School March 23-35; Amanda Broerman to take anatomy and physiology students to the Synthetic Cadaver Lab at Penn State Shenango in Sharon on April 12; Lynne Jones and Jenny Flannery to take pre-kindergarten students to the Hoyt Institute Art Gallery and Period House on April 20; Taylor Rand-Hiler to take students to River Works-Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh on April 20; and Lauren Johnson, Lindsay Schultz and Kayla Zion to take seventh- and eighth-graders to the Book Bonanza at Laurel Junior-Senior High School on May 24.
•Agreed to allow First Choice Federal Credit Union to use the junior/senior high school gymnasium on March 15 for a reality fairs and the Girls Scouts to use the elementary school gymnasium for a Pinewood Derby on April 29. The school district will not charge fees.
