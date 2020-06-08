Graduation events for the Neshannock High School Class of 2020 began with a senior blessing and baccalaureate service at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday hosted virtually by the Rev. Bryan Warner of Wayside Emmanuel Church.
Commencement was at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Neshannock High School Auditorium with the featured speaker, Lt. Col. Jeff Flading, USAF (retired), a member of the Class of 1973.
Also speaking was valedictorian Rebekah Seamans, daughter of Matthew and Tricia Seamans, and salutatorian Nicholas Viggiano, son of Michael and Dr. Lynn (Colaiacovo) Viggiano.
The valedictorian plans to attend the University of Mount Union to study exercise science and biology while the salutatorian will be attending Duquesne University’s Honors College and majoring in biology/pre-med as part of the LECOM Early Acceptance Program.
Class hangout was Sheetz while the class car was Mike Bonner’s truck. Other favorites include “Austin Powers” as the class movie and “Young Forever” as the class song. This year’s class advisor is Joseph E. Thomas.
The members of the Neshannock High School Class of 2020 are: Aislinn Andrews #^, Angelo Arnold @^, Brady Atwell #^, Mykala Austin, Justin Banko, Grace Beal #^t, Michael Benson #^, Connor Blandon, Michael Bonner, Mandilyn Buerkle, Alexandria Cameron, Antonia Canciello #^, Andrew Caparoula,
Chloe Cosgrove #^t, David DeBlasio, Ellina DeLillo @^*, Frank DeLuca, Juliana DeMatteo @^, Logan Demofonte @, Shaela Doran @, Matthew DuBois #^, Jesse Fehrs #^t, Maliyah Flamino, Madison Frasso, Bailey Gardner, Braden Gennock, Kaylee George #^, Micaela Golub, Dakotas Grannis,
Brianna Hale #^t, Kadin Hall, Kylee Hardt, Megan Heath @^, Jared Hendry, Quinn Hilton #^t, Brendon Hink @^, Grace Horton, Mya Hottat, Kelli Huffman @, Lyana Imasa, Alec Jackson, Nicholas Johnson #^, Caleb Kracke, Haley Kuhs, Connor Lorensen, Zachary Maize, Joselynn Martin,
Liam McGann #^, Jacob McQuiston, Michael McVay Jr. @, Joshua Medure #^t, Elizabeth Memo @^, Hayley Micco @, Charles Mitteff, Martina Moses #^, Jason Nativio, Jeremy Nativio @^, Nicholas Nuzzo, Mary Omer #^t, Christopher Pallerino, Brandon Parry @^, Dakota Phillips @, Julianna Pinter,
Andrew Presnar @, Connor Proctor @^, Autumn Pustinger @^*, Ross Quimby @, Elizabeth Reed, Michael Rezk @, Alexander Rhodes #^, Terence Rice III, Ryan Rich #^, Nicholas Rozzi #, Theodore Saad, Lacey Salomon #^, Philip Schaville @, Rebekah Seamans #^t, Jakob Seman,
Abigail Shaner @, Jace Sidorchuk @, Margo Silverman @, Aaliyah Smith #^t, Macyn Smith, Sophia Smith, Adriana Staph, Jacob Staph, Arianna Stewart, Kadriye Tanyel @, Tristan Tuck @, Preston Turk #^, Amanda Varga, Hannah Veronesi, Nicholas Viggiano #^t, Ethan Weatherby and Kaitlyn Winwood.
(# indicates high honors with a minimum of 94 percent; @ is with honors with a minimum of 90 percent. * denotes a military commitment, t is top 10. ^ indicates a National Honor Society member.)
