Neshannock High School's Class of 2021 will have its baccalaureate at 7 p.m. June 8 at First Assembly of God Church, 2021 Pulaski Road. Commencement will be at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the high school.
Commencement speaker will be Dr. Robert Buly, distinguished alumnus and member of the Class of 1974.
Valedictorian is Aminah Harp, daughter of Daniel and Kristine Harp. This year's salutatorian Sofia Hassan, daughter of Wynn and Maria Hassan.
The class song is "We Are Young" by fun., the class movie is "Selena" and the class hangout is Sheetz. This year's class car is: "Big Red," Brady Moorhouse's truck. The class quote is WTM (what's the move?).
The 2021 graduates include: Kendal Anderson, Aidan Andrews@, Joseph Antuono@, Alivia Anzalone, Michael Baum, Brayden Brooks^#t, Alaina Buczek@, Keenan Burkett*, Jake Caravella, Nicholas Cioffi, Arianna Conti, Patrick Copple, Makenzie Crawford, Isabel Criswell#, Olivia Cwynar, Salvatore D'Antonio@, Evan Dean@, Madison DeMatteo^ # t, Matthew Drake,
Olivia Engen^@, Brandon Enscoe, Morgan Farley@, Madison Fitzgerald, Marcus Ford, Tiffany Fulkerson, Jennifer George^#t, Julia Germond-Loudon^#t, Sophia Giangiuli, Gage Giordano, Jayci Graham, Daniel Gunn, Jamie Hamm, Aminah Harp V^#t, Sofia Hassan S^#t, Andrew Holt, Ava Horn^#, Jordan Hughes,
Kylee Johnson^#, Morgan Jones^@, Liam Kosior@, Jason Kramer, Christopher Kreitzman, Emma Kroner@, Russell Kwiat, William Lacich, Justin Lockley, Olivia Magusiak#, Conner McBeth, Cameron McConnell, Mariana McVay, Gianna Memo^@, Cristina Memo^@, Kailee Mitteff,
Noah Moats^#, Sebastian Montini^#, Brady Moorhouse, Michael Morelli#t, Joseph Morgan, Ava Moses, Johnpaul Mozzocio^#t, Nicholas Mundekis, Olivia Musguire*, Matthew Nativio, Bailey Nocera, Riley Novotny^@, Gina Nuzzo@, Jonathan Orricco, Matthew Parkonen, Spencer Perry^#, Christopher Petronelis, Christopher Powers, Arthur Prioletti,
John Palko Quahliero@, Elena Quinn^@, Eugene Razzano, Julia Razzano, Matthew Richey, Steven Schaville^#, Samantha Schirf, Dylan Shaffer@, Logan Shawley, Alex Shay@, Victoria Shultz^#t, Nathan Sink, Benjamin Stalnecker,
Katilyn Strealy@, Noah Sunseri@, Joshua Urban^@, Alexa Vitale^#t, Zoe Vitale^#, Katelyn Walzer@, Joseph Wardman, Katie Wawrzynski, Isaiah Wiley^#, Hunter Wilkison*, Amelia Wilt, Gavin Wooley, Toby Zduniak and Reese Zimmerman@.
(V=valedictorian, S=salutatorian, t=top ten, #=with high honors (minimum of 94%), @=with honors (minimum of 90%), *=military commitment and ^=National Honor Society)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.