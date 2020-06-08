Ellina DeLillo wore a mask long before COVID-19.
Instead of protecting her from the new coronavirus, Ellina’s mask shielded her facial bones as she played four varsity sports at Neshannock High School as well as on travel teams.
While the covering served as a reminder of the injuries the new graduate overcame, Ellina also hurdled other roadblocks.
A middle child in Jason and Lori DeLillo’s brood of eight, Ellina beat cancer in sixth grade when a tumor was found inside her appendix.
“They told us it could have turned into pancreatic cancer. It was crazy for a while but, thank God, it was removed and I’ve checked out fine in my yearly scans. Last year was the final scan, I’m all done,” Ellina said.
“Ellina is our miracle child, for sure,” Lori DeLillo added. “She beat the odds and we are so blessed by her.”
Resuming her active lifestyle — she was on Neshannock’s basketball, softball, soccer and track teams — Ellina estimates she broke her nose about six times. But the seventh, resulting from a head-on collision with a teammate, also left her with a shattered face.
After undergoing multiple surgeries and being told it was a sports career-ending injury, Ellina was devastated.
“Sports has a big place in our family. It’s what motivates me,” she said, relating how she and her family began talking to doctors and researching their options. The result was “the girl in the mask,” a shield that protected Ellina’s face where it was reconstructed.
“It led to a lot of teasing and taunting, but it let me play and finish out my senior year,” Ellina said, explaining that she’s learned to “see the good in bad situations.”
“I promised I would do my best to inspire others and be the reason why someone would want to come to school,” she continued. “You’ve got to remember that the sun will still come up.”
Despite losing her spring sports seasons to the coronavirus pandemic, the senior class president graduated with honors and plans to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. In addition to studying sports management on a pre-law track, she intends to serve with the Air Force Reserves Judge Advocate General Officer, or JAG, program.
Her inspiration comes from her mother who served in the military for 34 years. For the past five years, the mother-daughter pair have organized Operation Shoe Box, which sends boxes of toiletries to deployed military troops.
“Knowing we could have lost her and then still faced with adversity, overcoming it and fighting it to beat all the odds is a remarkable story,” Lori DeLillo said. “I don’t know how she handled it all.”
The recipient of seven scholarships, Ellina, who also serves as a tutor and works at Walmo Dry Cleaners, was featured in Inspiring Teen Magazine. She remains undecided about pursuing sports at Lynn, an NCAA Division II school.
“The softball and soccer coaches have been in contact with me and told me I’m more than welcome to try out, but it’s still up in the air,” Ellina explained. “I think I’ll probably end up in a lot of club sports.”
Preparing to leave for Florida, Ellina said she finds her inspiration in those who she says she’ll miss the most, her family, friends and teachers at Neshannock.
“There were a lot of memorable moments,” she said of her school years. “But the teachers made it easy to want to get out of bed and go to school every day.”
