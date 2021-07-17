Since Madison Fitzgerald's preschool days, Disney World has always been her happy place.
She wasn't going to let the bad news delivered in October 2019 while she was at the "happiest place on Earth" change that, or her positive outlook on life.
But, it was at the Florida theme park that the 2021 graduate of Neshannock High School learned she had Hodgkin's lymphoma. And it was there that she became determined to fight the cancer affecting her body's germ-fighting lymphatic system.
Madison's diagnosis came a few months after she noticed a lump on her neck.
While Madison felt fine, her mom Kim, a nurse at UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, sensed something wasn't right and as test after test came back negative insisted on a biopsy.
"It's hard when the tables are turned and maybe you know a little too much being in the medical field," Kim Fitzgerald said. "But we took it one day at a time."
At the same time, Madison's uncle, Kim's brother Mark Dewberry who'd taken on a fatherly role since the death of Madison's dad, David, in 2012, learned he had leukemia.
"We had chemo at the same time," recalled Madison, noting that although they were in different hospitals, it was comforting to have someone to share the experience with.
"Chemo's tough but (UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh) was amazing," said Kim, also noting that the support of family and the community made things a bit easier to deal with.
Throughout her four months of treatments, Madison completed homebound education under the direction of Melissa Nugent, a high school learning support teacher at Neshannock.
"I worked with her every day, and let her determine what and how much she felt up to doing," Nugent explained. "I wanted her to do it, not her mom, not the school, so that she knew she had control of something in her life.
"We modified things to focus on what was important for her plans beyond Neshannock, knowing her dream was Disney," continued Nugent, who's known Madison since she was in seventh grade. "And, if she wasn't feeling well or needed a day for mental health, we'd take a little time off. She needed to know someone was in her corner and she always had someone she could feel comfortable talking to."
Nugent also did little things that mattered, like sharing her Disney+ account so Madison and her family could watch movies.
"Anything to keep her spirits up," Nugent said. "I knew what spirit she had inside her and I know she has such drive. Wonderful things are awaiting her in the future."
In March 2020, Madison was able to return to Neshannock for one week before COVID-19 closed down schools across the state.
"It made it a little easier knowing I wasn't the only one doing school at home," she said, explaining that any time she got a fever, it meant a hospital stay.
Because of that, and with the uncertainty surrounding in-person learning because of the pandemic, the family decided to continue homebound classes with Nugent for Madison's senior year.
Brenda DeVincentis, Neshannock's senior high guidance counselor who helped with Madison's educational plan, noted that while she wasn't physically at school, she made an impact.
"She never once complained that life was unfair. She is a blessing to those around her and her enthusiasm for life is contagious," DeVincentis said. "I am honored to have been part of her high school experience."
Madison was also able to enjoy the traditions of senior year including attending prom with Joe Morgan, a best friend since first grade. In addition, last month, Madison and her extended family traveled to Disney World to happily celebrate graduation as well as her and her uncle's recovery.
This fall, Madison plans to attend Butler County Community College pursuing an associate's degree in hospitality to put her a step further toward her goal of working in hotel management at one of the Disney resorts.
"Knowing my dad is watching over me through it all" keeps her going as well as her plan to keep living life by the quote she selected for the senior yearbook, "Have courage and be kind."
While it's been 15 months since the 19-year-old's last chemo treatment, she undergoes scans every three to six months to ensure she remains cancer free. Eventually, the checkups will become annual events.
"She's had her challenges, but she's overcome them all," Kim said, noting that Madison also has dyslexia. "She always manages to put her positive spin on negative things.
"I can't be any more proud of her," Kim continued. "She grew up a lot through all of this. It's given her a lot of empathy and really taught her what life is about."
