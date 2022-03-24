Characters in “Into the Woods” learn to be careful what they wish for.
But Neshannock High School’s senior cast members are glad their wish for one last musical came true.
The actors have not been in front of an audience since their freshman year performance of “Damn Yankees.” In 2020, many were part of the production of “Sweet Charity,” but the show was canceled prior to opening night because of the pandemic shutdown. Last year, due to the continuing COVID crisis, the district opted not to have a musical, and long-time director Michael Cavalier decided retire from heading the annual production.
Taking the director’s chair this year is Ryan Lubin, who teaches English at New Castle High School and has a love of and involvement with theater dating back to the day his grandma took him to see “Singing in the Rain” as a 9-year-old.
“I was hooked. I was always a theater kid and I wanted to make sure these seniors had a show,” said Lubin, a huge Stephen Sondheim fan who chose the late composer’s “Into the Woods,” which intertwines the plots and characters of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales.
“It’s a good show to showcase all the talent in this group,” Lubin added, quoting Sondheim, “Opportunity is not a lengthy visitor.”
But, the opportunity is giving the seniors a last “visit.”
“This show gives us one last time to come together as a group,” explained Sam Ball, the show’s Baker who has taken part in Neshannock’s productions since he was a fifth-grader and was one of several seniors joining Lubin for an interview.
“Being able to do a musical again is a cathartic experience with COVID,” added Christian Golub, who portrays Cinderella’s father. “It’s been very sentimental and the show itself has a relevant message for the world today with COVID and all of the things going on in Europe that it’s important to realize the blessings around you.”
Hannah Kwiat, who plays Cinderella’s mother, agreed, noting, “It gives us one last show to make a musical family again.”
Many of the students admitted they weren’t familiar with the show or only knew “Into the Woods” from the 2014 Disney film, which Rapunzel’s prince Timothy Wilkinson deemed a disappointing interpretation that he “sadly watched before seeing the Broadway version.”
But the results of their own staging have left the students, and their director, impressed.
“In the very beginning, I was skeptical, but I’ve fallen in love with the show and I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” noted Victoria Conrad, who plays the Baker’s wife.
“Even if people didn’t know it before, they’re going to come out of the show singing,” Kwiat added.
Isabella Hassan, also known as the Giant, explained that while she was initially scared of such a song-heavy show, “the leads are doing such a wonderful job and Mr. Lubin gets credit for nailing the casting with everyone’s role fitting them perfectly.”
Wilkinson also commented on the casting.
“I’ve got to say thank you to Mr. Lubin for believing in me,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I really can’t sing, but he believed in me for this role.”
Lubin explained that because he was new and unfamiliar with the Neshannock students, “I went into auditions blind, giving them four typical Broadway songs for the vocal part and I was blown away by the talent.”
Knowing that Neshannock traditionally produces musicals heavy on dance and ensemble numbers, something which “Into the Woods” in its original form lacks, Lubin worked with choreographers Chelsea Haybarger and Danielle Bruno to incorporate more movement.
As dance captain, Marisa Saad was grateful.
“I wanted one last time to dance in front of an audience,” she said.
“It was fun doing (theater) again and I’m excited to see it,” added Lorenzo Scarnati who plays Jack.
Sam Bessell, with dual roles as the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince, is ready for this weekend’s audiences.
“When I heard we were doing it, I thought it would be very difficult, but after practicing for many hours, I feel that we are ready to perform this in front of an audience,” he said.
Their director agrees.
“Every success that they’re going to enjoy is 100 percent because of them, their efforts and their hard work,” Lubin said. “Every ounce of success is because of them. It was their doing and helping them with it has been the honor of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.