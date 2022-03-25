HERSHEY — There was history made in Hershey.
The Neshannock High school girls basketball team claimed the school’s first PIAA championship with a 62-56 win over Southern Columbia on Friday afternoon from the GIANT Center. The win is the first team state title by any Lawrence County girls team and the elusive first in the 42-year career of coach Luann Grybowski.
Unfortunately for the New Castle High boys, they did not fare as well in their PIAA Class 5A championship matchup against Imhotep Charter, losing 54-39.
The Lady Lancers, runners-up in last year’s state tournament, used that silver medal as motivation all season to claim victory in Hershey. Mairan Haggerty led the way with an all-around effort of 23 points, seven rebounds and six big blocks, while Addi Watts and Aaralyn Nogay each had 12 tallies.
Michael Wells paced the Red Hurricane with 19 points and two steals. Isaiah Boice added 13 points, and Jonathan Anderson contributed four assists and two steals.
For more coverage of both games, see Page C1.
