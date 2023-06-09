A new grocery store in Neshannock Township is on the horizon.
The sign is already up on a vacant space in the former Call’s Plaza for a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, workers are making interior renovations to prepare it for the new store’s occupancy on Wilmington Road.
The store will occupy 18,409 square feet of space where the former Bottom Dollar store previously had been located.
Call’s Plaza Management recently obtained a building permit to renovate that section of the plaza to accommodate the store, according to township supervisor and secretary-treasurer Leslie S. Bucci.
The store will go in a commercial zone and does not need any special zoning considerations, and it meets the township’s parking requirements under the zoning ordinance, she said.
Grocery Outlet is chain of grocery stores based in Emeryville, California, that has existed since 1946.
The stores offer brand-name products at discounted prices. The company operates more than 400 stores nationwide.
Attempts to reach principals regarding more details and the opening date of the store were unsuccessful this week.
The township also has received a land development plan for a Giant Eagle Wet-Go automatic car wash on Wilmington Road, on property formerly occupied by the FirstMerit Bank branch building next to Wendy’s. The plans were submitted by Giant Eagle, Bucci said, and the township has turned them over to the Lawrence County Planning Commission for review.
The township planning commission also will review the proposal, and the supervisors will have final approval.
