The Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire department is planning for a future that includes fewer volunteers.
To assist the department in meeting its long-term goals, the township supervisors last week agreed to increase the local services tax to $52 and to provide an additional $120,000 to the fire department to be used for staffing.
Department fire chief John DiCola said the money will be used to pay for a full-time administrator and eventually to hire two part-time response providers who will work during the day when volunteers are in short supply.
"This is not a lot of money if you value fire protection," DiCola said.
DiCola, who has been fire chief since 1979, said the fire department went to the supervisors to explain its business plan and ask for additional funds.
"Our budget has been about $400,000 per year used primarily for apparatus and building repairs," he said. "We anticipate that we'll need $520,000 to ensure that we will have money for daytime staff. We're planning for the future of the fire department and community. Our first question is 'Is the money available and can it be made available to us?' We're looking ahead and planning to use the money efficiently and effectively."
Township supervisor Leslie Bucci said said township residents who hold jobs currently pay a local service tax, formerly called an occupational privilege tax, of $10 per year which goes to the school district. By raising the tax to $52, the maximum allowable, additional funds will be available for the fire department, she said.
This increase, she said, will be paid by wage earners, not by retirees or anyone who is unemployed.
Since a tax code change in 2007, she said, local service taxes could be raised to generate $52 in revenue that could be used for fire, police, emergency services, road construction and maintenance.
In order to adjust the tax, the township must adopt an ordinance implementing the LST at $52, the limit allowed under state law.
DiCola said the fire department will remain a volunteer operation and the increase will help them to do that.
Currently, he said, the department has 41 members on its roster. Of that number, he said, about 25 are considered fire suppression-capable.
"A lot of our members can't enter a burning building, but they can help in other aspects," he said.
Factors affecting the department, DiCola said, include the failing local economy and shrinking population. As employers close the population decreases. That affects the numbers that could join a volunteer fire department, he said, and limits the number of potential volunteers that he can call upon.
DiCola said 15 years ago the department received seven to 10 new fire recruits per year and they'd stay for an average of five to seven years.
"Now it's down to two and they stay about three years. This is the trend nationwide," he said. "At one time, when the mills were working, we had people who worked day turn, afternoon or midnight. Someone was always available, not working and able to be called out. We lost that.
"As we look to the future, we must ask, 'Will a volunteer fire department be viable? Will we be able to keep this operation?'"
DiCola said the dwindling numbers limits the number of potential volunteers that he can call upon to be potential standby personnel to answer daytime fire calls. He said the department has received 600 calls so far this year.
"We are not considering a career firefighter department. We will keep our volunteer fire company 100 percent intact," he said. "But we may have to make changes."
In his long-term plan, DiCola said, the department will have part-time, paid drivers/apparatus operators who will be scheduled to work during the days.
"I don't believe in crisis management, I believe in planning," he said.
He said many paid departments are downsizing or going to partly paid, part-time personnel.
"We will continue with a volunteer department whose officers are elected and whose chief and assistant chiefs manage the personnel," he said.
He added the fire department has always been and will continue to be a separate from the township supervisors.
"We have an agreement with the supervisors to provide fire protection," he said. "We will live up to that. We went to the supervisors and told them what we believe needs to be done and they didn't disagree."
DiCola noted that the supervisors fund the department through a 0.6 mill fire tax.
"We told them we needed another $120,000 and they were able to help us through a local services tax increase which is a wage tax that won't hurt the elderly or unemployed. But we won't get all of it, only what we asked for," he said.
"Keeping the community safe is valuable, but it comes at a cost," he said.
In an effort to man the station, DiCola said, the department developed a stipend program that provides cash bonuses to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel who stay over on weekends and holidays.
Through the program, he said, personnel are scheduled to spend time at the department. They respond to calls, clean the building, whatever is needed. They are rewarded at the end of the year.
"They are not paid on a call out basis," DiCola said. "We set up a point system based on the hours put in and availability. He said personnel earn between $250 and $2,500.
He also commended the volunteer department members for their cooperation and ability to work well together.
"We don't waste time on petty stuff," he said. "There has been no squabbling in all the years that I've been there."
DiCola noted, "Neshannock Township is assessed at $700 million, the highest assessment in the county.
"That's a lot of responsibility," he said, "and we don't take it lightly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.