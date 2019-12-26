By Nancy Lowry
New Castle News
Jazmyn Keller loved music, people, styling her hair, and softball.
Her tragic death on July 11 left a lot of friends shaken.
According to deputy coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson, an autopsy showed that 12-year-old Jazmyn died of a gunshot wound to the head inflicted by her mother, Melanie Keller, 48, on the morning of July 11.
Neshannock Township police, investigating the double tragedy, surmise that Melanie shot her daughter, set fire to their house at 2939 Old Plank Road, Neshannock Township, then shot herself.
Police chief John Rand, at the time, said both died from gunship wounds to the head and the mother’s wounds appeared to have been self-inflicted. He said Melanie had purchased a handgun and ammunition shortly before the incident and that a semiautomatic handgun was recovered from the rubble of the house the morning after the fire.
Although residents claim t o have heard gunshot fire on the morning of the fire, Rand said what they actually heard were tires of the family’s vehicles exploding after they caught on fire.
Rand said neither of the victims was alive when fire consumed their residence.
Jazmyn was the victim of one of what local police called several “senseless acts of violence” occurring this year in Lawrence County that took the lives of four youth and five young people age 8 to 23. All this violence left the community stunned and seeking ways of coping with so much loss.
She was remembered by her softball team, the Neshannock 12U team, with a balloon release on July 24, when dozens of balloons were released prior to a county all-star softball game between her 12U team and the 10U team at Shenango High School.
The community also came together for a benefit dinner to remember Jazmyn and to show support for her father, Andy Keller, on Aug. 4.
The dinner, held at Ali’s Upper Crust pizza place on Highland Avenue, was organized by Michelle and Linda Hasson who prepared Syrian specialties. Restaurant owner Allison McGrath volunteered her restaurant kitchen when she learned on Facebook the Hassons were looking for a kitchen.
Jazmyn and her father were included in the Community Come Together to Stand Against Violence candlelight vigil at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle on Aug. 23. More than 200 people attended the event to help families to deal with the tragedies they suffered.
