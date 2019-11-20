A five-year labor contract covering 40 support staff employees has been approved by the Neshannock Township school board.
The contract, which includes secretaries, bus drivers, custodians and paraprofessionals, is retroactive to July 1 and will expire on June 30, 2024.
The support staff contract increases an average of 2.5 percent over the life of the contract, said Justin DiMuccio, who serves as business manager for the district.
DiMuccio said the contract with the Neshannock Education Support Professionals, “Is a fair contract and the negotiation process was collaborative between the administration and the association.”
“We could not function without the services of our dedicated and hardworking support staff,” he said.
District superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan echoed DiMuccio’s statements.
“We all feel it is a fair contract to our support staff which is so critical to the district,” the veteran school leader said. “These are the people who enable us to do what we do.”
The board also bid farewell to five school board members who were attending their final meeting. The school board will reorganize on Dec. 2 when five new board members are sworn in.
Departing the Neshannock Township school board are P.J. Copple, Larry Keith, Dr. William Cosgrove, Melissa Johnson and Raymond Omer who all served a single four-year terms. Copple served 10 years on the board.
The board also:
•Named Patricia Hester as a paraprofessional, effective Dec. 3.
•Appointed Christina Lee as playground monitor, effective Oct. 10.
•Added Kiley Fair to the substitute list elementary teacher along with the district’s list of substitute paraprofessionals and substitute secretary.
•Added Vanessa Kuczynski, Sue McKissick and Alexandra Morrone to the emergency substitute teachers list; added Patricia Fuleno to the substitute bus aides list; and added Marianne Burkes to the substitute secretaries list.
•Contracted with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for two special education grants under the Individuals with Disability Education Act for the 2019-20 school year.
