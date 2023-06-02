Neshannock Township School Board during a Monday meeting awarded a $1.9-million contract to a Wampum company for paving its campus.
Youngblood Paving submitted the lowest of three bids for the project, which was estimated to cost $2 million, said Justin DiMuccio, business manager for the school district.
Fulena Pavers of New Castle and Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia submitted bids of $3 million and $2.3 million, respectively.
The project is expected to be completed before the end of summer and is part of an approximate $6 million undertaking for campus improvements.
Other projects include replacing the roof on the elementary school, building a 2,400-square-foot garage, adding a restroom at the athletic fields and installing new lights at the football stadium; Musco Sports Lighting received a $358,000 contract for the new lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.