The Neshannock Township school board approved the senior high programs of study for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Thursday.
The programs of study include some new programs and amendments to existing courses.
As of January 2023, standardized test scores are not required for all student-athletes who initially enroll full-time on or after Aug. 1, 2023.
Athletes planning to compete at the college level at a NCAA Division I or Division II school are still required to have a 2.3 and 2.2 grade point average, respectively.
Seton Hill University will offer college credits for honors English II, honors pre-calculus, honors statistics and honors senior high band, with Duquesne University offering college credits for the honors advanced accounting class and honors statistics.
These classes are for juniors and seniors, with special permission for sophomores for honors pre-calculus, with students needing at least a 70 percent to receive the credits.
Neshannock Online Campus students will not be able to take the advanced placement chemistry class and its lab, will not have access to the college credits for the advanced accounting class and, not have the mock trial component of the business law class.
Other changes include: Drawing and painting I replaces advanced drawing and painting; gym will be offered for high schoolers for a full year every other day; principles of computer science replaces computer science; food and nutrition students will complete a ServSafe food handler course and certification test; a half-semester psychology or sociology course will be offered for seniors only; and yearbook II and yearbook III are new courses, the former for juniors and seniors, the latter for seniors only.
The district is adding life skills for grades 7-12, community-based instruction for special education and five new special education courses for grades 9-12.
They are mindfulness, which helps students with social skills, emotional regulation, coping skills, time management skills, focus, self-esteem and an increase in self-advocacy; life skills science; life skills social studies; power of words, which helps students with comprehension and fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension skills; and transition, which helps students with job skills and independent living skills.
School health services, school nurse services, psychological services and counseling services were added specific for special education students.
Seven student clubs were created and seven clubs were eliminated.
Clubs created are the community art club, the video game club, the culinary arts club, the Dungeons & Dragons club, the governor’s STEM competition, the technology student association and the superintendent’s advisory council.
Clubs that were eliminated are the French club, the National Art Honor Society, the National Junior Art Honor Society, the pep club, the Science Olympiad, the Spanish club, and Students Helping Students. The junior high student advisory committee is now the junior high student council.
Girls soccer was cut, while girls tennis was added.
