The Neshannock varsity baseball team and baseball boosters will be holding a “Kids’ Night Out” for Neshannock Memorial Elementary School students.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Neshannock High School gymnasium.
Jeanine Rynd, one of the event planners, said that the event will see the team do different activities and crafts with the students, stating the event acts as a mentorship opportunity. There will also be a DJ.
The cost is $25 per child or $20 per child for siblings.
