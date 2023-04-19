The company that operates Neshannock Township School District’s food service asked the school board to consider a 50-cent increase for student breakfasts and lunches.
Katie Baldwin, regional manager for The Nutrition Group in Irwin, during Monday’s board meeting also asked members to consider increasing starting pay for cafeteria workers to $11 an hour — a $1 increase.
“We’re facing drastic changes in inflation and supply-chain issues,” Baldwin said.
The board did not respond.
Neshannock last raised it lunch prices 11 years ago, she said. In 2012, the cost went from $1.70 to $2.25 for the elementary school lunches and $1.80 to $2.50 for the high school. The breakfast price has been $1 since at least 2010.
“We can’t make breakfast for $1 even with the incoming reimbursements,” Baldwin said. “We are losing about 60 cents a meal.”
Canned peaches — a favorite among students — have increased from $30 to $56 a case. It may be due to a bad peach crop, storms in California or getting canned products from overseas, she said.
“That’s something everyone loves,” Baldwin said. “We’re trying mandarin oranges.”
A federal program that provided schools nationwide with free breakfast and lunch during COVID came to an end at the start of the current school year. Former Gov. Tom Wolf, whose term expired in early January, in October granted free breakfasts to all students in the state. The program will end in June.
It’s not known if Gov. Josh Shapiro will continue the program, Baldwin said.
A change in a federal program increased reimbursements for school meals by 17 percent over four years. The norm was 2.8 percent.
Baldwin said she has multiple schools reconsidering starting hourly wages for cafeteria workers. “We are struggling (to find employees) at the $10 wage,” she said.
Baldwin asked the board to consider bumping the start hourly wage to $11 and offering 10 percent pay increases to current employees.
“We have some great workers here and don’t want to lose them to Sheetz,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.