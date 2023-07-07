Neshannock Township supervisors approved a $868,181.15 bid from Wampum-based Youngblood Paving for 2023 township paving work during a special meeting Wednesday.
The bid was a base bid for work along Long Branch Drive, Arrowhead Court, Sequoia Drive, Seneca Court, Mocasin Trail, Valley Road, Sunset Valley Road, Windsor Ridge, Club Drive, Alyssa Drive and Eleanor Drive.
Supervisor Leslie Bucci said the board will consider an alternate bid from Youngblood for additional paving work in the amount of $190,011.81.
However, she said work is unlikely because the township probably will not be able to afford the additional paving. The alternate work would be Northview Avenue, Elizabeth Street, Kenneth Avenue and Beaver Street.
In other township news, the board agreed to renew a month-to-month contract with Lynn DeLorenzo and David Caliguiri for work at Millennium Park and grant assistance.
A request was sent to Lawrence County requesting County Transportation Fund money for a project along Kingswood Road.
A land development plan for WetGo, the car wash facility operated through Giant Eagle, was approved. It will be located on Wilmington Road at the site of the former FirstMerit Bank building, next to the GetGo gas station at 3224 Wilmington Road.
Bucci said the approval of the plan is contingent upon different criteria.
First, the Lawrence County Planning Commission needs to give its final review and opinion on the project, as it had only done an on-site technical review beforehand.
Bucci said while the county planning commission is only an advisory body and does not make any final decisions for the township, the supervisors always want the commission’s input beforehand.
The commission’s next meeting is at noon July 12 at the Mahoning Township municipal building at 4538 West State St. in Hillsville.
The car wash must comply with both the township’s Route 18 overlay zoning district map and the township’s new zoning ordinance, which will be up for approval during the board’s July meeting.
All state and local zoning permits must be applied for and approved, the township planning commission must give their signatures for the plan and all proper screenings must be in place for abutting properties.
Andrew Holsopple, of the engineering firm BL Companies, said there will be screening and fencing for the dumpster on the property. The township planning commission already reviewed the land development plan and a special exception for the property was already approved by the township zoning hearing board.
Holsopple said there will be at least 15 parking spaces, construction will begin in spring 2024 and said in addition to the former bank building, Colonial Lanes, at 3210 Wilmington Road, will be closed and the building will be demolished.
He added there is no decision yet regarding the tennis courts located between Colonial Lanes and the bank building.
Efforts to reach Colonial Lanes for comment on when the business will be closed were unsuccessful.
