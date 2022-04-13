A 10-year tax abatement program for new businesses or existing business expansion in Neshannock Township has the green light from two of three governing bodies.
The township supervisors adopted an ordinance March 30 that designates a specific commercial and industrial corridors of the township where new construction and improvements costing more than $25,000 can enjoy 100 percent tax-free relief for 10 years.
The ordinance was designed to lure business and industry to the township and encourage upgrades to existing commercial sites. The initiative falls under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, which allows local taxing bodies to provide tax exemption as an incentive for new development and for redevelopment of aging or deteriorating properties.
In order to go into effect, the ordinance also must be approved by the Neshannock Township School District and the Lawrence County commissioners. The Neshannock school board approved the measure unanimously, 8-0, at its regular meeting April 7. Board member Mark Hasson was absent from the meeting.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the commissioners plan to adopt a resolution in favor of the abatement at their regular meeting Tuesday. He said he would be attending a meeting in Pittsburgh about broadband on that date, but the other two commissioners are expecting to approve it. Boyd said he is strongly in favor of it.
The designated corridors in the proposed ordinance include the entire length of Route 18 (Wilmington Road) from the city line to the Wilmington Township border, industrial properties including Northgate Industrial Park and Millennium Park and adjacent industrial properties, the commercial plaza section off Mercer Road from the Pizza Joe’s building north, including the plaza, and the intersection of Mercer Road and Maitland Lane.
The ordinance, which does not include residential properties, goes into effect just as a previous five-year abatement program, enacted in March 2017, expired, and replaces it.
