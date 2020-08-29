Neshannock Township Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said he has stayed up a lot of nights trying to perfect a back-to-school plan that would accommodate all of the district's students.
"We want to make sure that when we open, we are prepared for the new reality," he said. "Everything we've done is based on teacher preparation time."
The Neshannock school board adopted a multifaceted back-to-school plan assembled by Meehan with the help of focus groups comprised of administrators, teachers and medical professionals.
The district's first day of classes for students will be Sept. 8. Teachers returned this week for extensive in-service training, so they will be prepared for classroom and virtual teaching, he said.
The district's plan offers choices for students and their parents.
They have an option of all virtual learning or physically attending classes. The options will remain in effect until Oct. 30. Meanwhile, discussions will continue in the district about possible revisions or extensions. Those will be announced by Oct. 8, according to information posted on the district's website.
For those choosing to return to the building every day, the district is taking many personal protection precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Neshannock Memorial School will have two options. Parents may choose to have their students physically attend school Monday through Friday with staggered starting and dismissal times for children in kindergarten through grade 2. Those in third through sixth grade will go later, so as to limit the numbers of students in hallways or on the buses.
For working parents whose children are in different grades, families can have their older students go to school earlier and participate in a "maker space camp."
"We have plenty of space and plenty of staff," Meehan said.
Meehan said that at least 80 percent of the parents have chosen the back-to-school building option.
The second option for those grades is for the students to learn 100 percent online, with daily work and teacher assignments and interaction.
"I respect both options. We want them to have the best learning opportunities they can have," he said. The students choosing the online option will be furnished with "virtual toolboxes," which will contain all of their needed tools, materials and supplies.
"We're reinventing ourselves, and it's a lot of work," Meehan said. "Even the physical plant needs preparations, and a lot of things are on back-order. We want to make sure that when we open, we are really prepared for this new reality."
Through the virtual option, district teachers will deliver Neshannock curriculum at the same pace as the in-the-classroom learning, with course work and timing the same as for those enrolled in the classrooms.
Students enrolling in the all-virtual option are asked to stay with that choice for the first nine weeks. A full-year option also is available.
Parents and caregivers of children who choose to go to school are encouraged to keep their children at home if they are not feeling well, no matter what, and do their lessons virtually those days, because the online classrooms will mirror their school day, Meehan pointed out. "We're telling everybody, if you don't feel well, stay home."
A Google Classroom extension will be offered to students at all levels, so those absent can log in and access daily lessons.
The junior/senior high students, grades 7-12, also will have two options. One is a hybrid option with students learning in person at school and by virtual or online instruction, alternating every other day. Students choosing that option will be divided into two groups based upon the first letters of their last names.
Their second option is through a virtual classroom. Teachers will use Schoology, an online learning management system, as their teaching platform. Teachers will deliver lessons at the same pace as the hybrid instruction, but the students will not need to report to the classrooms. However, they will still be allowed to participate in school-sponsored athletics and marching band.
The online-only students can choose to switch over to the hybrid instruction later in the school year if they choose to do so. The district is requesting that students stick with their chosen option for the first nine weeks. A full-year option online is available through Neshannock Online Campus.
The schedules for hybrid learning are posted on the district's website at www.ntsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.