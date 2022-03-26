Begun in 2009, the Church of Genesis’ Neighborhood Pantry continues to both feed people, and to help them grow their skills and self esteem.
The Pantry operates on a credit system, with an initial allotment decreasing by 25 percent per month. However, additional credits may be earned by participating in various classes, volunteer opportunities and other activities. Some, director Freeda Grossman noted, are earning those credits by volunteering at The Neighborhood Link, a thrift store that Church of Genesis has been operating for just over a year.
The Pantry originally was located in a former garage where customers could do their own shopping and pay for their items using their credits.
The garage has since been sold, and the operation relocated to the church, where it has been run on a drive-through basis during COVID. Grossman expected the normal format to resume this month.
Customers may place an order by calling (724) 417-8555 between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesdays. Orders may be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
