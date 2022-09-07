Both the New Castle Fire Department and the New Castle Code Enforcement Department will host a neighborhood blitz event Friday in New Castle’s West Side neighborhood.
“We canvas the neighborhood to assist residents with code and fire issues, distribute fire safety literature and smoke detectors,” said fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
The departments will meet at 8:45 a.m. at the West Side Mini-Mart at 407 W. Washington St.
The two departments hosted a blitz event Sept. 2 in Mahoningtown.
“It was quite successful in my opinion,” Kobbe said. “It allows us to network with our residents to help make our city a clear and safer place to live and work.”
During the Mahoningtown blitz, 18 smoke detectors were installed and 14 more were handed out. A variety of code enforcement assistance matters were also addressed.
“Everyone we have spoken to has been very receptive,” Kobbe said.
Kobbe also noted the fire department will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, at its central fire station at 10 Margaret St.
To register, visit donateblood.centralbloodbank.org, and use the code C5300072 to schedule a time slot, or call (412) 209-7000.
