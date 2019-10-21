A dispute over noise spilled over into New Castle city council chambers on Wednesday afternoon.
Russell Hall, of 14 W. Wabash Ave., raised concerns over noise and loitering coming from the adjacent St. Marguerites Club near his Mahoningtown home at an Oct. 10 city council meeting. At that meeting, Hall and his wife, Sondra, spoke about an increase in noise coming from the club in recent weeks. This week, Russell Hall sent a letter to District Attorney Josh Lamancusa, city police Chief Bobby Salem, Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board detailing the couple’s battle with the “obtrusive noise situation” the next evening, Oct. 10, in the club’s parking lot.
Russell Hall said he got out of bed and watched the activities outside and took photos of cars leaving the parking lot to ensure none hit his vehicles parked on the street. He then called city police three times for the noise situation and because the club was operating past its allowed time of 3 a.m. The Halls have lived at the residence for 30 years.
Ryan Fair, manager of St. Marguerites, said the 103-year-old club has 350 members and hosts events ranging from graduation parties to a recent church celebration. The club hosts some public social events, while daily activities are closed to members and guests of members. Fair said to combat any noise or loitering problems, he hired security for outside the club and at the door. He also hired a New Castle city police officer for security.
City council and Salem met separately with the Halls and Fair on Wednesday afternoon in council chambers to try to rectify the issue.
