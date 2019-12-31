At least two changes came to the local ambulance scene in 2019.
Lawrence County got a third provider when McGonigle Ambulance Service, a longtime presence in the Shenango Valley, expanded into New Castle. Also, a change in Medicaid policy to provide reimbursement for non-transport calls took effect.
Were they enough to have an impact on a system that, like its counterparts around Pennsylvania and across the nation, can struggle with availability and the cost of readiness?
“It’s still challenging,” said Luke DeRosa, operations chief and director of human resources for Noga EMS, one of the three private ambulance companies — the other is Ellwood City-based Medevac — that serve Lawrence County. “The problems we are facing are pretty big systemic problems.”
The hurdles facing private ambulance companies are varied. The opioid crisis continues to challenge EMS providers with overdose calls that often reduce the availability of ambulances in other situations. Until this year, calls such as these, in which the patient is treated but not necessarily transported, were not covered by Medicaid, a federal and state program that helps with medical costs for some people with limited income.
However, in November 2018, Pennsylvania passed legislation to require reimbursement for non-transport calls. That change, as well as an overall increase in reimbursement rates for Medicaid recipients, went into effect this year.
And that bump made a difference, but did not solve the problem of keeping the service running cost-effectively, DeRosa said.
“We were able to purchase two brand new ambulances. But really, the increase we saw was so desperately needed for so long (it was the first rate increase since 2004), I don’t want to say that it didn’t help, but we also saw increases in our healthcare and our insurance costs and our equipment costs and labor costs.”
He added that residents might not realize that the local ambulance services are private entities — with payrolls, equipment costs and other operating expenses.
“We don’t get any funding from the state, and that model proves to be very challenging for us,” DeRosa said.
From where DeRosa stands, the biggest challenge facing Noga and other ambulance services is staffing.
Even with the addition of McGonigle to the local 911 rotation, more ambulance services don’t necessarily equate to more providers in the field, he said.
“It’s getting providers,” he added. “It’s getting EMS providers for the ones that retire.”
McGonigle Vice President Brad McGonigle said that his service hired 13 additional employees when it relocated to New Castle. Still, he noted that finding “the best of the best paramedics out there” is not necessarily easy.
“We’re OK,” he said. “But it is a challenging field because there are not as many paramedics and EMTs as you would think there would be. Keeping your number of employees up and current is always an issue, but at the same time, it’s not been a problem for us.”
DeRosa believes that the financial struggles of Ellwood City Hospital, which has laid off employees and had its emergency room shut down earlier this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, could be turned into a positive with some help from the state.
“You have 92 employees who work in the healthcare sector who lost their jobs,” he said. “I’d love to see some state funding to re-educate those employees to come work in EMS. That’s what’s going to solve our EMS problem.”
McGonigle has two ambulances stationed at the family’s New Castle funeral home at 111 W. Falls St. It is in the process of remodeling the former Semler News Agency building, a half-block away at the corner of Falls Avenue and North Jefferson Street, to house the vehicles.
In reality, though, the company isn’t limited to just the two vehicles when duty calls in Lawrence County.
“Although we have the two ambulances and an ambulette dedicated to New Castle, we do quite a few calls to the Pittsburgh area,” McGonigle said. “Our base is in Hermitage, so we’re able to rotate in and out between there, New Castle and Pittsburgh quite frequently in the event that we do find both units getting called out in New Castle.
“We’ll station a car from Hermitage or possibly one coming up from Pittsburgh in New Castle until the other cars are back in service. We haven’t had to turn down any calls. We average probably around 10 to 12 a day, but it’s not been an issue with us.”
McGonigle’s service to Lawrence County didn’t begin with its official expansion into New Castle in May. Its ambulances included New Wilmington in its traditional coverage area, and they would be among those available to stand by when Noga and Medevac ambulances were occupied.
“We were doing calls in Lawrence County because there were times when there was not an ambulance available,” McGonigle said. “We were asked by many of the departments to consider coming to New Castle because we already had our funeral home there. It’s been a good fit for us. The need was there. If there was not a need, we would not have come.”
While McGonigle came to New Castle from out of town, DeRosa said that local ambulances frequently find themselves having to go the other direction as part of their service.
That, he said, is due to the regionalization trend in healthcare. Not all services, he said, are available at every hospital.
“That’s healthcare in 2020,” he said. “Services that were not available to the community before are now available, but they’re not going to be in our backyard. As more advanced procedures become available to people in our region, we have to connect the dots. We have to transport them to meet those needs. That’s what EMS is facing.”
As an example, DeRosa said, someone who falls and breaks his or her hip might need to be transported to a hospital in Cranberry or Pittsburgh because that’s where the trauma surgeons are.
“A lot of people think it’s just people not wanting to go to a local hospital. It’s not. People have to go to certain facilities based on their needs. Those are the demands we have to meet.”
McGonigle, for one, is glad to be in town helping to do just that.
“We didn’t come in on a trial basis,” he said. “We came in knowing that we were going to be here. We are here for the long run, no question about that.”
Attempts to reach Edward Heltman, president of Medevac Ambulance, for this report were unsuccessful.
