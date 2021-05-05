Are you in need of a COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how you can get one.
Lisa Lombardo, a UPMC spokeswoman, said the UPMC system is continuing to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics in Lawrence County and beyond, for Pennsylvania residents 16 and older.
People wanting to attend those may register at Vaccine.UPMC.com, or they may call (844) UPMCVAC, (844) 876-2822, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Here are some clinics that have dates set to administer the vaccines:
•Ellwood City — UPMC Jameson is sponsoring a clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at Lincoln High School for Ellwood City and surrounding area residents.
•Neshannock Township — UPMC Jameson sponsors clinics weekly every Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lawrence County YMCA's Y-Zone location.
•Neshannock Township — Dr. Andrew Matta, of North American Dental Group, has received several hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine, and his office will be administering shots from his office between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at Refresh Dental, 2623 Wilmington Road, Suite A. in Neshannock Township. Call (724) 658-0822, ext. 4, to register. Walk-ins are welcome. The second shot will be June 4 at the same location.
•Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage – UPMC Horizon is sponsoring clinics from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday.
•Greenville — UPMC Horizon is offering clinics from 8 a.m. to noon every Friday at UPMC Horizon Greenville hospital.
