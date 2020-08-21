Grant funding totaling $49,522 will help ensure that Lawrence County students with special needs do not fall behind during the pandemic, state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) announced Thursday.
Sainato said that the funding, which will be split among seven area school districts, will allow educators to implement specially tailored strategies as schools turn to remote and virtual learning.
“Our Lawrence County teachers are both dedicated and flexible, and they have worked to put new methods into place to keep kids learning during the pandemic,” Sainato said. “A critical challenge, however, has been ensuring that students with special needs – who benefit particularly from direct, in-person learning – don’t fall behind because of suspended in-person, classroom learning. This funding is going to help our teachers and support staff meet that challenge by providing resources for real-time learning and other supports that ensure these students continue thriving and learning.”
The grants include the following: Laurel School District, $3,767; Mohawk Area School District, $10,432; Neshannock Township School District, $5,000; New Castle Area School District, $13,499; Shenango Area School District, $5,000; Union Area School District, $5,000 and Wilmington Area School District, $6,824.
