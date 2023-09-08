New Castle High School senior Keelan Stewart is closer to completing his required 60 hours of community service to graduate.
Stewart on Thursday joined nearly 200 volunteers for a Day of Caring hosted annually by the United Way of Lawrence County to support nonprofits.
“I enjoy being outside and I feel like it’s worth it,” the 17-year-old said while trimming trees at Lower East Side Community Garden on North Walnut Street.
Gayle Young, executive director for the local United Way, was thrilled with the turnout from 29 companies, nonprofits and schools.
“We had so many companies,” said Young. “It seems like companies are sending more employees.”
The day also helps volunteers learn more about the 17 agencies that benefit from the United Way, which has set a $400,000 fundraising goal — the same as last year’s campaign.
“Everyone can participate just like church,” she said. “It’s offering time.”
Day of Caring is recognized in conjunction with Patriot Day as people nationwide volunteer by donating blood and volunteering for nonprofit programs and service projects. Locally, 11 organizations benefited with volunteers painting, landscaping, cleaning and organizing, and clerical support.
United Way receptionist Paulette Wright was pleased to have help with mailing some 500 letters with donation requests for the annual fundraising campaign.
“I’m appreciative,” said the 61-year-old from New Castle.
“You can always use help,” added her husband, Theodore Wright, a retiree from the City of New Castle and Lowe’s. “It’s a blessing.”
New Castle senior Yownique Daniels likes volunteering and appreciates a school day without classes.
“I want to help the community,” said the 17-year-old, who would like to become a certified nursing assistant.
At the City Rescue Mission on South Croton Avenue, Jaclyn Thompson helped bag groceries. The 27-year-old office manager for state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) worked alongside the freshman lawmaker and Jennifer Bush, who is Brown’s district director.
“It’s fun doing different things in the community,” said Thompson, a 2014 Wilmington Area High School graduate who studied animal science at Penn State.
Additional agencies that benefited from the Day of Caring included Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, Lawrence-Mercer Recycling and Solid Waste Department, Human Services Center, ARISE, Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, City of New Castle, DON Services, YMCA and First Presbyterian Church.
The 29 businesses and organizations that shared volunteers included American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Anova Health Care Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Berner International, Bible Way Church of God in Christ, Butler Hospital Health Systems, Children’s Advocacy Center, Columbia Gas, Subaru of Moon Township, Elevance Health/Anthem Blue Cross/Shield, Help at Home, Human Services Center, Lawrence County Board of Realtors, Lawrence County commissioners, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Nalco, New Castle Library, Neighborhood Legal Services, Lawrence County Career & Technical Center Peer Leadership, Pa. CareerLink, Pennsylvania American Water Co., Penn Power/First Energy, state Rep. Marla Brown, Rotary Interact Club at Neshannock High School, UPMC Jameson, Westminster College and Laurel, Shenango and New Castle high schools.
Sponsors for Day of Caring include Ellwood Group, corporate; Next Level Photography and Medure’s Catering, platinum; Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, IBEW No. 712, State Employee International Union/PSSU and Wesbanco, gold level; and AFSCME District Council No. 85 and AFSCME No. 2902, bronze level.
Dunkin provided coffee and doughnuts and Medure’s donated the buffet breakfast.
To make a donation to the United Way, call (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org/how-to-help/donations/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.