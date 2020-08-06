Federal funding of $33,568 will help ensure students attending New Castle School of Trades enjoy the safest possible learning environment, state Rep. Chris Sainato, announced Monday.
Sainato said the grant — part of a package of $28 million in federal funding to postsecondary organizations statewide — will allow school administrators to put critical planning in place.
“Securing this funding means that school officials will have a wide range of resources at their disposal — from purchasing personal protective equipment and sanitization supplies to erecting barriers and other structural safety modifications to investing in online equipment — to keep students learning in the safest possible environment. It’s a terrific investment in one of our most important resources — our young adults.”
Administered by the state Department of Education, the federal funding was based on both the shares of total enrollments by each postsecondary sector and the number of socioeconomically disadvantaged students served by institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.