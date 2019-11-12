The walkway outside New Castle Christian Academy was lined with small American flags. Inside, veterans and guests were greeted with patriotic songs and students who were decked out in red, white and blue.
Seventeen veterans were honored Monday morning at the school’s Veterans Day celebration that featured each class displaying its patriotism by reading patriotic poems, the Preamble to the Constitution, and leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Each of the veterans in attendance were recognized by Gary Heotzler, the school’s principal, and again by keynote speaker Cody Simmons, a veteran of the Air Force who is a graduate of the school that his daughter attends.
Simmons said it had been 21 years since he graduated from the school, and reflected on the friends and memories he made.
“At NCCA, there are a lot of friends you will meet here that you will remember for the rest of your life,” Simmons said. “A lot of teachers you will remember for the rest of your life.”
Simmons said his Christian education provided him with the foundation of how he’s lived life and his time in the military.
“One of the things I remember is in Proverbs 22:6,” he said. “It says, ‘start on children the way they should go and even when they are old they will not turn from it.’ When I was younger, I knew I was in the Lord’s Army.”
Later on, Simmons said, he found out when he joined the Air Force he would not be able to be a pilot “if you have glasses.”
“Even though I couldn’t fly a plane, I still wanted to join the Air Force,” he told the audience.
“You can do a lot of cool things when you join the military,” he said. “I got to travel all around the county and see lots of different things. I got to fly in airplanes and in a helicopter.”
Simmons served as a combat medic during his deployment.
“We had to rescue a lot of people,” he said. “We were there to help them.”
Simmons said his military service provided him with the opportunity to explore different cultures and “share God’s word with them.”
The students were astonished to learn that while Simmons served as a combat medic, his daily duties in the Air Force was quite different.
“You go to your dentist, you never expect to see them when you get injured,” he said. “No, they are there to clean your teeth and keep them nice and shiny. But in the military you are trained to do a lot of different things.”
Following a salute to the veterans, students led the singing of “Days of Elijah” followed by “Full Armor of God” and “I’m in the Lord’s Army.”
Eighth-graders then read “The Nobel and the Brave: A Veterans Day Tribute”, following by students in grades 4 to 7 leading “A Grateful Nation,” which was followed by third-graders reciting the Preamble to the Constitution.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students read “In Flanders Fields” and the NCCA band performed “America the Beautiful.” Chris Masi ended the event with the playing of “Taps.”
