The New Castle Area Transit Authority board of directors approved contracts for a planned storage garage.
The authority plans to raze the vacant former Castle Brand building at 410 Hobart St. to build a 18,360-square-foot garage to house up to 18 buses.
The board approved the following bids for the project:
•General trades contract of $4,039,745 to Washington County-based Fleeher Contracting LLC;
•HVAC contract of $773,470 to Central Heating & Plumbing;
•Plumbing contract of $345,000 to Pittsburgh-based First American Industries Inc;
•Electrical contract of $462,500 to Hickory Township-based McCurley Houston Electric, Inc.
All bids were recommended by the authority’s engineering firm, Michael Baker International Inc.
All but $30,000 of the $5,620,715 project will be paid for using federal and state grants that have already been secured. The project is expected to be completed by August 2023.
In other authority news, general manager David Richards said the NCATA is working on its next transit development plan. The Transportation Security Administration will also do a free security check/inspection of the main office building and busing complex in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.