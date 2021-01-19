NCAAP looking to make difference for city

Under normal circumstances, Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in New Castle would be a weekend of remembrance.
Last year, a prayer service was held at the First Presbyterian Church the night before with a freedom walk ending in a brief service at the downtown Kennedy Square on the observed Monday holiday. This year's celebration, like so many other events since March, was canceled last week because of COVID-19 concerns.
"This COVID thing really messed this all up trying to group people together," Lawrence Williams, the new New Castle NAACP chapter president, said on Friday. "Most of our members are older."
Going indoors or inside a church is also not feasible, Williams said. "We're trying to observe that. It's really unfortunate."
Instead, he said the NCAAP is focusing on a few areas of concern in New Castle, as well as planning events for Black History Month in February.
"We're trying to keep the hope and the dream alive just by going to back to the core basics," he said.
Those range from economic stability, education, criminal justice reform and health screenings. He said the group is working with county schools to help students, some who might be left behind in virtual learning because of a lack of technology or other things. Some students might be going hungry, as well, he said. With that, resorting to a life on the streets isn't the way.
"We want our young people to realize that selling drugs and being about that life has no reward, it tears apart our families, crowds our jails and ruins their educational opportunities in most cases," Williams said. "For here, we're trying to be involved and be proactive and have some summer programs, going to the playgrounds and teach arts and crafts. Idle time is not good. Idle time out of mind creates bad behavior."
Other causes include encouraging people to buy up repository properties in the city to increase growth and homeownership, while also helping the city's blight problem.
While the name might suggest so, Williams said the NAACP in New Castle isn't setting out just to help people of one racial makeup, instead saying, "We want to look out for everybody and show them we can all do better and live the dream."
Bringing the community together is also another goal of Williams, who urged anyone interested to join the NCAAP. When it's safe to hold another march, Williams hopes for a large turnout.
"The next time we do march, we want the whole city and everybody there to just reach out and hold hands and say a prayer and be about that," Williams said. "We want New Castle to grow and our kids to be educated to help their community out."
