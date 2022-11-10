Veterans parade to feature horses, balloons If New Castle loves a parade, its citizens might want to venture out Saturday morning to cat…

Nick Newtzie is encouraging all veterans in Lawrence County to come out and march in this year’s Veteran’s Day parade Saturday in downtown New Castle.

Newtzie, 66, a retired career-long Navy serviceman, will lead this year’s procession as its grand marshal and he is excited about it, hoping the parade, along with a VFW-sponsored luncheon for participants, will be the biggest ever.

The event begins at 11 a.m. downtown, followed by a luncheon for participants at the VFW Post 315 on East Washington Street.

The senior vice commander of VFW Post 315, Newtzie’s eyes glow with pride as he talks about his duties at there. His main job there is bartending, but he keeps the place spic and span and is proud of the den where many veterans go as their second home.

Newtzie, a Navy veteran, was chosen as this year’s parade grand marshal by the Lawrence County Veterans Council, and the members gave a reverberating “yes” when his name was offered up.

Brenda Gierlach, an Army reserve veteran and veterans council commander, said she is awed by how Newtzie has retired and gone back to work several times, yet he still puts a lot of time, effort and work in at the post and does whatever needs to be done there with passion.

“In his peers’ eyes, he was the man. People couldn’t think of a better choice,” Gierlach said. “He’s a good man. I’ve worked side by side with him at the VFW kitchen. He’s willing to learn new things. He came up with a wing night monthly and wanted to cook them but didn’t know how. He just learned to do it.”

Newtzie entered the Navy in 1974, 17 days after he graduated from Shenango High School. He became an “airedale,” or a sailor that flies, serving time at Andrews Air Force Base outside of Washington, D.C. After his service there, he returned home and was in the National Guard as a forward observer, calling in artillery.

“I went back in to provide for my family,” he said. His first ship was the USS Carl Vincent CVN-70, an aircraft carrier. Then he worked on the USS Holland AS 32 as a submarine tender, then he volunteered for submarine duty.

“I was a machinist mate on all of the ships,” he said. After that, he went to submarine school in Groton, Connecticut, to learn all about basic submarine operations, and he finished second in his class.

His next mission was an order to serve on the USS Henry L. Simpson SSBN 655.

“That was called a ‘Boomer,’ which had the capability of carrying nuclear missiles,” he said.

All of the watercrafts he worked on were ported on the East Coast, and most of his career was in Charleston, South Carolina.

Each submarine carried 120 men at that time, he said.

He had shore duty at SIMA in Charleston, then he went to the USS Norwahl SSN671, a fast-attack submarine, where he was chief of watch.

“That was the high point of my career,” he said.

Newtzie retired from the military in 1994.

“I had made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t let down my kids anymore, and I kept that promise,” he said.

Newtzie has three children. He was a single parent with two of those children during his military career, and his third child came with a second marriage.

His wife, Karen, is also involved with the post as a member of its auxiliary.

His children now are grown and he has six grandchildren.

He was named second vice commander this year at the VFW Post 315, where “I’m trying really hard to do a good job,” he said.

In addition to bartending and cooking wings at the hall on certain Fridays, he’s also involved in other events and planning, including the post’s annual picnic that was held in August.

The post currently has about 300 veteran members, “and we’re trying to get back on track after the virus,” he said.

In addition to his work at the post, he also works the night shift as a janitor at Ellwood Quality Steel.

Jesse Mooregibbs-Putnam, Lawrence County’s director of veterans affairs, is married to Rick Putnam, who is the post’s commander.

She said of Newtzie, “Nick is just one of the most kindhearted individuals who doesn’t want attention. He’s done so much with that VFW and trying to help veterans.

“Whenever my husband needs anything, Nick is the first one to volunteer,” she continued. “He’s one of those people who will do for others and not himself. He’s got a positive outlook on life, no matter what life gives to him.”

Newtzie is looking forward to the parade and all of the exciting new features, such as veteran motorcycle groups and large parade balloons.

A picnic at the post after the procession will be the icing on the cake for him, he said. The VFW is providing the main dishes and the ladies auxiliary, which has about 30 members, is providing all of the side dishes.

“We have an amazing auxiliary,” he said.

“I’m hoping we get a lot of veterans in the parade,” he said. “I tell every veteran I talk to, that they should come and march with us.”

“He was overwhelmingly the choice of his peers,” Gierlach pointed out, regarding his appointment as grand marshal. “When I asked him to be parade master, he said, ‘I don’t feel like I’m worthy.’”

