Lawrence County manufacturers have a chance to join several local companies in becoming suppliers to a U.S. Navy in building a new class of nuclear-powered submarines.
Construction began Oct. 1 on the future USS Columbia, the first of a new class of U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarines to replace the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines now in service. The $132 billion program calls for 12 of the new class of boats, which the Navy has identified as a top national security priority, and the submarine is scheduled to enter service in 2031.
Several Lawrence County companies, including Ellwood City Forge, Ellwood Quality Steels, Ellwood National Forge, North American Forgemasters, and Flowline/EZFlow already are suppliers to the Navy. In addition, the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, Lawrence County School to Work and Forward Lawrence are acting as facilitators of the program to enable more companies to participate.
Because Navy suppliers are experiencing the same workforce and supply chain challenges that are occurring globally, in 2021 the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Navy launched the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Program in Philadelphia. The goals of the program are to create a sustainable talent pipeline, recapitalize the defense workforce and address critical trade skill gaps required across the maritime and defense ecosystems.
A successful two-year launch and implementation in the Philadelphia area has resulted in the addition of 29 new companies improving their talent acquisition and retention systems, adding more than 220 new employees. The program is now moving into the Pittsburgh and tristate region.
All manufactured parts for these submarines are shipped to either General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, or Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding, in Newport News, Virginia.
Additional details and information, for companies interested in learning more about these opportunities, may be found on the website at mastpipeline.com/pittsburgh. For questions about the program, interested parties also may contact Vince Jordan via email at vjordan@tmgva.com or Paul Bucciarelli at Forward Lawrence at paul@lawrencecounty.com.
