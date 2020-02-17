Former New Castle High and U.S. Naval Academy basketball star Shawn Anderson Jr. will be the guest speaker at the second annual Oneness of Lawrence County gathering.
The event is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. March 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Admission is free.
Anderson, an officer stationed aboard the USS Pearl Harbor in Coronado Island, California, graduated from the Naval Academy in 2018 as the first Navy player to amass 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 300 career assists.
At New Castle, he led the Red Hurricane to back-to-back WPIAL championships and a 57-2 record in his junior and senior seasons. His 1,496 career points place him at No. 22 on the Lawrence County boys high school basketball all-time scoring list. He graduated in 2013.
A son of Shawn Sr. and Angelique Anderson, he graduated from the Naval Academy with a bachelor's degree in quantitative economics and a 3.85 grade point average. While there, he not only was assigned varying peer leadership roles, but he also volunteered to work with inner-city youth and served in a leadership capacity with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
After graduation, Anderson Jr. and a former high school classmate co-founded the nonprofit Forever Red Hurricanes, which orchestrated an annual coat drive called 'Canes Coats 4 Kids.
Another program under the Forever Red Hurricanes is "Transitioning to Success," a mentor program that helps sixth-graders transition to seventh grade.
He is married to Allison, also a Naval Academy graduate, who is stationed with him in California.
The emcee for Oneness will be Lawrence County native Sean Kanan, son of Michelle and Dale Perelman.
An actor and author, Kanan's Amazon Prime series "Studio City' recently received 12 nominations for the 11th annual Indie Series Awards, including best drama series and best dramatic actor (Kanan).
Since leaving Lawrence County, Kanan earned a degree in political science from UCLA and landed the role of Ralph Macchio’s nemesis in “Karate Kid III.” He then had roles on “General Hospital,” “Sunset Beach,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Kanan has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, tours with the USO and frequents the comedy club circuit. In 2011, he authored “Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan” and last year co-authored “Success Factor X” with Jill Liberman.
Recently, Kanan completed work on an action film, “A Simple Man,” and a horror movie, “Verotika,” produced by Glenn Danzig, lead singer of the band Danzig and the Misfits.
The second annual Oneness event is free and open to all families, friends and neighbors of the Lawrence County Community. The diversity-focused event will feature refreshments in the lobby with arts and crafts tables designed to celebrate neighbors,kindness and family friendly crafts supported by The Hoyt Center for the Arts programs. School choirs and others will entertain, and local resident Ken Rice will be honored for his commitment to the community.
