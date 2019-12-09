An indoor display of hundreds of nativity scenes at the Villa Maria Conference Center delighted visitors from near and far Sunday.
“Each one of these are so beautiful in their own way because of so many different styles, but still it’s the same story and that’s what’s the most important,”said Judy Riggs of Sandy Lake, who was accompanied by her husband Dave.
The event, which is in its 13th year, had more than 180 guests in the first hour, consisted of over 200 crèches from countries such as Bangladesh, Italy and Jordan.
Some were made out of wood or porcelain and one was even carved out of shell from the Red Sea.
Riggs said that although this was their first time visiting Villa Maria’s display, her own congregation in Sandy Lake hosts their own nativity event, on a much smaller scale, due to their inspiration drawn from Villa Maria’s.
“There are some gorgeous ones, and some fun ones too,” said Riggs about a scene that featured bears.
Entertainment during the event came from local choirs, musicians and others who sang Christmas and religious songs.
The Villa Maria Farm offered fresh poinsettias, swags and wreaths.
The Villa Maria Shoppe offered nativities and other Christmas gifts.
A roast beef dinner was also served.
Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center was incorporated by the Sisters of the Humility of Mary in 2005 in order to provide educational and spiritual needs residents.
