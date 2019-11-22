Celebrate the holiday season by joining the Sisters of the Humility of Mary for the annual nativity display, an indoor Advent tradition featuring hundreds of nativity sets from around the world.
The Villa Maria Nativity Display will be from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at Villa Maria Community Center, 288 Villa Drive.
Admission and parking are free. Private group tours are available upon request Dec. 2-6 for schools, churches and other organizations.
The event will also include entertainment from local musicians and choirs. The Villa Farm will sell fresh poinsettias, swags and wreaths, and The Villa Shoppe will offer Fair Trade items, nativities and unique Christmas gifts for purchase.
A roast beef dinner (vegetarian option available) will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on both days. Dinner tickets are $15 for a large, $10 for a small, and $5 for a children’s portion. Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Villa Shoppe during regular shop hours or at the door. Takeout is available and children 4 and under eat free. Both dinners feature Villa Farm raised products.
For more information, visit humilityofmary.org or call (724) 964-8920, ext. 3348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.